Five more cases of Omicron variant reported in Northern Ireland

Five more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland it was confirmed.

It brings the total number of Omicron cases in the region to 10, the UK Health Security Agency said.

Health minister Robin Swann has responded by announcing the immediate introduction of walk-in vaccination centres, providing booster jabs to anyone aged 30 and over who is at least three months out from their second vaccine dose.

He said: “Given the scale of the potential threat posed by the Omicron variant, we are taking additional emergency measures to get as many booster doses as possible administered before the end of this month.

“GPs community pharmacies and Trust hubs will all have a central and vital role in making this happen.

“It is also really important that people who are not yet vaccinated come forward for their first dose without delay.

“I am really encouraged by the increased number of first doses delivered in recent weeks.”

Trust hubs are extending their opening hours and days of operation with immediate effect and hundreds of additional vaccinators are being recruited.

The deferral of some planned routine health service activity is also under consideration to free up further capacity.

Mr Swann added: “It must be emphasised that we cannot rely solely on the booster programme to combat Omicron.

“We all have a vital role to play in not spreading the virus. We need to keep making safer choices in our daily lives and to regularly use lateral flow tests to help protect each other.”

Mr Swann has urged people to be patient in the event of queues at vaccination centres.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health announced three further deaths from the virus.

Sunday brought an additional 1,548 confirmed cases of the disease.

There were 326 Covid-19 patients in hospitals on Sunday, with 30 of those in intensive care units.

To date there have been 3,203,049 vaccines administered in total.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s Covid certification system will become legally enforceable in the hospitality sector, including for licensed premises and large events, from Monday.

The system was introduced a fortnight ago, but businesses were granted a two-week grace period to implement the measures.

Customers will need to show proof of vaccination, a negative lateral flow test result or proof of previous infection for entry.

The Department of Health said: “People attending a range of venues including licensed pubs/restaurants, nightclubs, cinemas and theatres, and larger indoor and outdoor events such as concerts or large sporting events, are required to show staff their Covid status.”