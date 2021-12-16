What the papers say – December 16

The front pages are led by calls to rein in Christmas celebrations in an effort to combat the spread of the Omicron variant.

Pa
Thursday 16 December 2021 03:09
Thursday’s papers include front pages reporting on Christmas and Omicron. (Andrew Matthews/ PA)
(PA Archive)

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty’s warning to Brits ahead of Christmas dominates Thursday’s papers.

The i leads with Mr Whitty’s warning to the nation to not “mix with people you don’t have to” as the Omicron crisis escalates.

The Daily Mirror says Britons have been urged to “rein in partying as Omicron cases surge”.

The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Mail also cover the story, with the latter adding that the Prime Minister is not cancelling his own Christmas plans.

The Daily Express reports the Prime Minister is also calling for “sensible” Christmas festivities.

Meanwhile, Metro leads with David Fuller’s jail sentence for murder and the sexual assault of over 100 dead bodies.

The Financial Times leads with Covid cases in the UK hitting a record 78,000 “as Omicron sweeps the country”.

Elsewhere, The Sun carries the Katie Price court verdict after she rolled her car while drink and drug driving.

And the Daily Star features a rather different front page, reporting that “world expert” Danny Dyer believes in aliens.

