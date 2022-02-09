ScotRail announces end of temporary timetable introduced amid Omicron

The temporary timetable introduced by ScotRail as it faced staff shortages amid the rapid spread of Omicron will end after the weekend.

The train operator will return to its pre-Christmas timetable on Monday February 14, which delivers around 2,000 services a day.

The Omicron variant had a significant impact on the train operator with more than 450 ScotRail staff absent at the peak of the wave, which had an impact on services.

Around 150 ScotRail staff remain absent due to Covid-19, including 50 drivers, however the company said that with the improving picture it is now able to safely reintroduce the timetable that was in operation in early December.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “The introduction of some temporary changes to our timetable was important for our customers, providing a level of certainty during a challenging time.

“Those changes have allowed us to keep people moving across the country, and our staff worked flat out to run a safe and reliable railway in really difficult and continually changing circumstances.

“We still face significant challenges, with 150 staff absent, but with things improving, and restrictions across Scotland being relaxed, we are now able to safely reintroduce our full timetable of around 2,000 services a day.

“The pandemic is not over yet and we will still face some disruption due to staff absence, but we are confident of providing a reliable service for our customers.”

ScotRail urged everyone travelling on the trains to stay safe by continuing to follow Scottish Government guidelines.

Wearing a face covering is mandatory for the entirety of people’s journey, which includes on trains and in stations, on both enclosed and open-air platforms, and passengers are encouraged to follow good hand hygiene.