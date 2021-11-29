What the papers say – November 29

Monday’s papers are led by the unveiling of measures to tackle the spread of the latest coronavirus variant.

The Guardian and Daily Mail report the Government could extend the vaccine booster scheme to all adults in a bid to quell the “seemingly inevitable” spread of the Omicron variant.

The i says Government measures will also include mandatory mask-wearing in schools, while Metro leads with a plea for the general public to “mask up” as well.

However, The Daily Telegraph reports curbs to stop the variant will lead to “chaos” in schools as students will likely be forced into self-isolation by the new rules.

The restrictions are part of a “bid to save Christmas”, according to The Times and Daily Mirror.

Meanwhile, The Independent carries comments from Health Secretary Sajid Javid reassuring the public they will not need to change their Christmas plans due to Omicron.

The Daily Express reports vaccine makers are confident they can defeat the new variant.

The Financial Times leads with the global impact of Omicron, as an increasing number of countries close their borders in an effort to keep it at bay.

Elsewhere, The Sun says Buckingham Palace has refuted claims the Prince of Wales questioned the possible skin tone of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children.

And the Daily Star leads with a blizzard trapping dozens of people in a Yorkshire pub for three nights.