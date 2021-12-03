First Omicron coronavirus variant case in Wales confirmed

The case is linked with international travel and Public Health Wales said there is no evidence of wider community transmission.

Aine Fo
Friday 03 December 2021 15:45
The first case in Wales of the Omicron variant has been confirmed (Ben Birchall/PA)
The first case in Wales of the Omicron variant has been confirmed (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Archive)

The first case in Wales of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed.

The case is in the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board area and is linked to international travel, the Welsh Government said.

Public Health Wales said there is no evidence of wider community transmission.

The single best thing you can do to protect yourself, your community and the NHS against new variants of coronavirus is to take up the offer of a vaccine

Dr Meng Khaw, Public Health Wales

The organisation’s national director for health protection and screening services, Dr Meng Khaw, said: “The case was identified in the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board area, and is linked with international travel.

“There is no evidence of wider community transmission.

“The number of mutations in the Omicron variant is concerning, but new variants are anticipated.

“We keep variants under constant review, and we work with UK partners to identify, detect and monitor new and known variants.  The Delta variant continues to be the dominant strain in Wales.

“The single best thing you can do to protect yourself, your community and the NHS against new variants of coronavirus is to take up the offer of a vaccine.”

As we better understand this variant we will be able to determine the next steps

Welsh Government

In a statement the Welsh Government said: “We are prepared to respond rapidly to emerging variants of concern and intensive investigations and robust public health action are being taken to slow any spread.

“The health impact of the Omicron variant is still being assessed.

“Currently there is no substantial evidence to suggest the Omicron variant will lead to a more severe form of illness but the data is being kept under constant review.

“As we better understand this variant we will be able to determine the next steps.

“In the meantime, sticking to the rules, following the steps which keep us safe and taking up the offer of a vaccine continue to be the best way to protect ourselves and the NHS.”

