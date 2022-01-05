Registered weekly Covid deaths continue to fall, ONS says

The ONS said 591 deaths registered in the week ending December 24 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate – the sixth consecutive weekly fall.

Jemma Crew
Wednesday 05 January 2022 11:00
People are silhouetted against the Covid-19 Memorial Wall on the Embankment, central London (Ian West/PA)
People are silhouetted against the Covid-19 Memorial Wall on the Embankment, central London (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)

Weekly registered deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales fell in the week leading up to Christmas, but it is still too soon to see any impact in the figures of the surge in Omicron cases.

In the week ending December 24, 591 deaths registered mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This is the sixth consecutive weekly fall – down 22% from the previous week – and the lowest number of deaths since the week to August 20, when the total was 570.

Coronavirus accounted for around one in 22 (4.5%) of all deaths registered in England and Wales in the latest week.

Recommended

There were 253 deaths involving Covid-19 among people aged 80 and over registered in the week to December 24 – the lowest number since August 20.

Among 70- to 79-year-olds there were 128 deaths – the lowest since August 13.

The number of care home resident deaths involving Covid-19 also fell – to 55 from 60 registered deaths in the previous week.

In total, 44,521 care home residents in England and Wales have had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began.

The ONS figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.

A total of 174,961 deaths have occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.

Deaths have remained at a low level throughout the latest wave of cases, with the vaccine rollout playing a major role.

Recommended

It is too early to tell if the surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant is affecting the number of Covid-19 deaths.

This is due to the typical length of time between infection, hospital admission and death – two to three weeks.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in