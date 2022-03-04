Man and elderly woman killed in separate crashes

Two people have died in separate crashes on Scotland’s roads.

The first incident occurred on the A98 in Moray, close to the roundabout junction with the A96 east of Fochabers at around 4.25am on Friday.

The 83-year-old woman driving the red Vauxhall Astra involved was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The road was closed while police carried out investigations at the scene.

Sergeant Steve Manson of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information or dashcam footage from the area this morning to get in touch.

“Please pass any information on by calling 101, quoting incident 0320 of March 4.”

A few hours later, a 37-year-old man died in a crash in Orkney.

The incident happened on the A965 at Deepdale near Stromness and was reported to police at around 8.10am.

The man was the sole occupant of a green Vauxhall Astra, which was the only vehicle involved.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and police appealed for information about the incident.

Sergeant David Miller of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the road around the time of the incident.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0537 of March 4.”