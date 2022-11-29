Jump to content

Ovo joins scheme to pay customers to cut their energy usage

The National Grid Electricity System Operator launched the scheme earlier this month and has engaged in trials with customers.

Henry Saker-Clark
Tuesday 29 November 2022 00:01
Smart meter (Yau Ming Low/Alamy/PA)
Smart meter (Yau Ming Low/Alamy/PA)

Energy firm Ovo has joined a scheme which could see its customers paid to reduce their electricity use at key times.

The National Grid Electricity System Operator launched the scheme earlier this month and has engaged in trials with customers.

On Monday, it indicated it could trigger the first live run of its Demand Flexibility Service, which pays households to reduce their electricity use and lower the strain on the grid but swiftly cancelled the plans.

The service has been tested twice in recent weeks, and some households earned more than £4 for taking part over the course of an hour.

Ovo will now become the largest energy supplier to link up to the scheme, following the likes of Octopus who have already joined.

We know that winter is going to be a challenging time for many, so relieving that pressure where we can, and supporting our customers has never been more important

Raman Bhatia, CEO of OVO,

Ovo said its customers could earn up to £100 as it is set to use the system at times between December 8 and March 31 next year. The scheme is only available to customers with smart meters.

Initially, the scheme is open to 15,000 Ovo customers, with this figure planned to increase after the first month, it said.

Raman Bhatia, chief executive officer of OVO, said: “We’re pleased to be joining the National Grid Electricity System Operator’s Demand Flexibility Scheme and launching another trial which rewards customers for their efforts in making small but significant changes to the way they consume energy.

“We know that winter is going to be a challenging time for many, so relieving that pressure where we can, and supporting our customers has never been more important.”

