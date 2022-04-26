Teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Oxford

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Oxford.

A 17-year-old boy, from Oxford, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder while a 16-year-old girl, also from Oxford, was arrested on suspicion of murder and grievous bodily harm with intent, Thames Valley Police said.

The pair remain in police custody.

It comes after the body of a 50-year-old man was found by officers at a property in Brome Place, Barton, on Sunday.

The force said he may have been assaulted the previous evening, but this was not reported.

The man has been named as Peter Crowley from Barton. A post-mortem examination was conducted on Monday and the result was “unascertained”.

Specially trained officers are providing support to the family of Mr Crowley.

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on Monday has now been “eliminated” from detectives’ inquiries and released without charge, the force added.

Senior investigating officer detective inspector Mike Roddy said: “We are continuing our investigation into the circumstances surrounding Peter’s death, and as a result of enquiries yesterday and this morning, we have now released a teenager without charge.

“We have now made two further arrests, and they both remain in police custody.

“I would again appeal to anybody who believes that they may have witnessed an assault on a man near to the shops in Underhill Circus on Saturday evening at around 9.30pm to please contact us.

“I would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to please check this can contact Thames Valley Police online or via 101, quoting incident reference 858 (24 April).

“Alternatively, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Mr Roddy added there will be a continued police presence in the area and a “number of lines of enquiry” are being conducted to find out what happened to Mr Crowley.

“My thoughts remain with Peter’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time,” he said.