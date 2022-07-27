Jump to content
‘Major queues’ return to Dover

Ferry operator P&O Ferries warned passengers to expect a two-hour wait to complete checks before they can board a ship.

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 27 July 2022 07:38
Long delays returned to the Port of Dover on Wednesday morning (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Long delays returned to the Port of Dover on Wednesday morning.

It comes after tens of thousands of families saw their holiday plans ruined last week due to miles of gridlocked traffic around the Kent port.

This was blamed on a combination of French border control not being fully staffed and a serious crash on the M20 motorway.

P&O Ferries posted on Twitter: “There are currently major queues at border controls in Dover.

“Please allow up to two hours to complete all checks ahead of your sailing.

“If you miss your sailing, or if you complete the checks early, we will put you on the first available sailing when you check in.”

