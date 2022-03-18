P&O Ferries boss says job cuts will halve crewing costs
The operator sacked 800 seafarers on Thursday.
P&O Ferries will halve crewing costs through by replacing 800 seafarers with agency workers, according to the boss of the ferry operator.
Chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite informed affected staff the move will “secure the future of our business and set it up for growth”.
In a letter obtained by Mirror Online, Mr Hebblethwaite explained: “The changes we’re making to our crewing model today (will) reduce our crewing costs by 50%.”
He wrote that the firm was “severing the contracts of all 800 Jersey-contracted seafaring colleagues with immediate effect”.
He added: “We have entered into a new partnership with International Ferry Management (IFM) who are an international crewing company, and they will be responsible for providing new crews for all those ships affected by this change.
“Our new teams of seafaring colleagues have already joined our ships.
“Our new crew are now going through a process of intense familiarisation and training programme on our ships, run by IFM.
“Only when that process has happened, will we gradually return to a normal service safely and securely – upholding our P&O standards and brand.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.