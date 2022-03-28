Grant Shapps threatens P&O Ferries with ‘package of measures’

A “package of measures” will “block” P&O Ferries’ plan to replace 800 seafarers with agency workers paid below the UK’s minimum wage, according to Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps.

The company caused outrage after sacking its crews with no notice on March 17.

In a letter to P&O chief executive, Peter Hebblethwaite, Mr Shapps wrote: “I will be bringing a comprehensive package of measures to Parliament to ensure that seafarers are protected against these types of actions in the way that Parliament and this Government already intended.

“Through that package, I intend to block the outcome that P&O Ferries has pursued, including paying workers less than the minimum wage.”

The Cabinet minister repeated his call for Mr Hebblethwaite to resign, describing his position as “untenable”.