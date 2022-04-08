P&O ferry released from detention after being reinspected by maritime officials

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the reinspection took place at the request of P&O.

Alan Jones
Friday 08 April 2022 21:53
The P&O Ferries operated European Causeway (Michael Cooper/PA)
(PA Wire)

The European Causeway was detained in Larne, Northern Ireland last month following the sacking of almost 800 workers by the company.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the reinspection took place at the request of P&O.

A spokesperson for the MCA said: “The European Causeway has been released from detention following a reinspection of the ferry over the past two days.

“There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries planned for the weekend.”

