PA Media Group names Emily Shelley as new chief executive officer

Emily Shelley has been appointed as the new chief executive officer at the PA Media Group, the first woman to lead the business in its 155-year history.

Ms Shelley, formerly managing director of PA’s stock imagery agency Alamy, began her career with PA as a graduate trainee 25 years ago.

She replaces Clive Marshall, who is retiring after 14 years at the helm, and will step into her new role in the coming weeks.

Ms Shelley said: “When I joined PA as a grad trainee in 1999, I knew this was an organisation where I could build my career.

Emily’s appointment is a tribute both to her remarkable skills and to the strengths and depth of PA Media Group PA Media Group chairman Murdoch MacLennan

“It’s a huge honour to be given the opportunity to take charge of an organisation I love and a brilliant team I respect and care deeply about.

“In the rapidly-changing media world, PA’s combination of maintaining traditional journalistic excellence and embracing cutting-edge technological innovation is, in my view, key to our continued success.

“I’d like to thank Clive personally for his leadership and support, and his role in overseeing our transformation from national news agency to international multi-media business.”

Ms Shelley began her career at PA as a news production trainee and worked in several editorial roles before launching a digital showbiz news service in 2006 as showbiz editor.

She became features editor in 2007 before moving into various commercial and management positions within PA.

In 2013, Ms Shelley was instrumental in launching a new bespoke content service for corporate clients and played an integral role in the acquisition of content agency Sticky, then becoming its managing director.

After six years at Sticky, Ms Shelley was appointed MD at Alamy to lead the expanding global platform, post-acquisition. In 2022, Ms Shelley was appointed to the PA Media Group board.

PA Media Group chairman Murdoch MacLennan said: “Emily’s appointment is a tribute both to her remarkable skills and to the strengths and depth of PA Media Group.

“That she started her career with the business 25 years ago as a graduate trainee is something of which she and we are enormously proud.

“Emily’s appointment will ensure we build on the success of Clive’s tenure. We wish her every success and thank Clive for his outstanding service.”

Outgoing CEO Mr Marshall said: “I’ve worked closely with Emily for many years and I couldn’t be happier with the board’s choice of her as my successor.

“I’ll be leaving the ship in safe and talented hands. I wish her and the entire PA team the very best for the future.”