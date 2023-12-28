Paddington rail services suspended after person hit by train

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rail services at the UK’s second busiest station are suspended after a person was struck by a train, Great Western Railway (GWR) said.

All lines serving London Paddington are blocked following the incident in the Slough area on Thursday morning.

The incident is affecting GWR and Elizabeth line services.

Disruption is expected to continue until 11am.

GWR said: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been struck by a train, leading to all lines being blocked.

“It is necessary to bring all trains in the affected area to an immediate stop.”

The emergency services are at the scene.

London Paddington was closed for engineering work for the previous four days.

It was repeatedly affected by infrastructure faults in the preceding weeks.