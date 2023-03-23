Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fire at hotel near Paddington railway station brought under control

Half of the hotel’s ground floor was ablaze at the peak of the fire and neighbouring properties were evacuated.

Tim Sigsworth
Thursday 23 March 2023 19:40
Photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @CharWhittle741 of some 70 firefighters that are battling to control a blaze at a five-storey hotel near Paddington railway station in central London (Charlotte Whittle/PA)
Photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @CharWhittle741 of some 70 firefighters that are battling to control a blaze at a five-storey hotel near Paddington railway station in central London (Charlotte Whittle/PA)

Firefighters have brought under control a blaze at a five-storey hotel near Paddington railway station in central London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the scene on Craven Road at 4.41pm on Thursday and had the fire controlled by 6.39pm.

Half of the hotel’s ground floor was ablaze at the peak of the fire and neighbouring properties were evacuated.

The cause of the fire is not known and is being investigated.

LFB said 10 fire engines, including a fire rescue unit and a 32-metre turntable ladder, were sent to the scene.

Recommended

Crews from Paddington, Kensington, North Kensington, Euston and other nearby stations were called out.

Road closures are in place and LFB has asked the public to avoid the area.

The Metropolitan Police were also called to the scene at 4.57pm to assist with road closures.

A spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in