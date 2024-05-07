Man appears in court charged with attempted murder after chainsaw incident

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man has appeared in court accused of attempted murder after a chainsaw “incident” in a residential street.

Liridon Kastrati, 30, appeared on petition at Paisley Sheriff Court, charged with attempted murder, breach of the peace, and possession of an offensive weapon (section 47 of the Criminal Law (Consolidation) (Scotland) Act 1995).

He was also charged with four road traffic offences.

Footage on social media showed a man running with what appeared to be a chainsaw in a residential street in Paisley, Renfrewshire, on Bank Holiday Monday at around 1pm.

The suspect was apprehended and the road reopened six hours later.

Kastrati did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody to appear within the next eight days.