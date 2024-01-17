Man extradited from Pakistan and charged with 2015 murder of known gang member

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 27-year-old man has been extradited from Pakistan and charged with the 2015 murder of known gang member Andre Marshall, police said.

Abdul Ahsan was initially arrested in 2015 but failed to answer police bail later that year.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) placed a £10,000 reward on Ahsan seeking information from the public that would lead to his capture.

After fleeing to Pakistan to evade detection, police said Ahsan, of no fixed abode, was tracked to the country and extradited on Tuesday in a joint effort by UK and Pakistani authorities.

He was escorted back to the UK by officers from the Joint International Crime Centre where he was remanded into GMP custody.

Marshall, 29, who was a member of the Manchester-based Gooch gang, was found in the early hours of May 20 2015 with gunshot wounds to his torso and leg in the Manor Park area of Urmston, Trafford.

Police later confirmed the cause of his death was due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand of GMP’s Major Incident Team said: “This charge is an important development in the investigation into the death of Andre Marshall.

“On behalf of our investigation team, I would like to thank our colleagues in the National Crime Agency and also the Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency and the UK Crown Prosecution Service, who have all jointly worked together to facilitate this progress in our investigation.

“GMP continues the pursuit to finding justice for Andre’s family.”

Two people have already been sentenced for their involvement in Marshall’s murder.

On May 19 2016, then 18-year-old Danial Shahid was found guilty of assisting an offender following a trial at Manchester Crown Court.

He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Kadell Rivers, then aged 20, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender and possession of an offensive weapon at an earlier hearing on the same day.

He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Ahsan will appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on Wednesday.