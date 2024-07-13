Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged after 72 gun parts found hidden in car shipped from Pakistan to UK

The parts, found hidden inside the fuel tank and under the bonnet of a car, were recovered on July 7 at London Port.

Rosie Shead
Saturday 13 July 2024 21:36
Police recovered gun parts (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police recovered gun parts (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A man has been charged with the attempted importation of firearms after 72 gun components were found hidden in a car shipped from Pakistan to the UK.

The parts, including top slides and barrels for handguns, were found hidden inside the fuel tank and under the bonnet of a car and were recovered by Border Force officers on July 7 at London Gateway port, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Following the discovery, Yasir Khan, from Sparkhill in Birmingham, was detained by armed officers from the NCA on Friday in the city’s Jewellery Quarter, according to the agency.

Handout image of firearms components including top slides and barrels for handguns were recovered by Border Force officers on July 7. (National Crime Agency/PA)
Handout image of firearms components including top slides and barrels for handguns were recovered by Border Force officers on July 7. (National Crime Agency/PA)

The 39-year-old was questioned by investigators after his arrest and was charged with the offence on Saturday.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Paul Orchard said: “This operation has seen us prevent a huge array of gun parts entering the UK.”

These components could have been used to help build or adapt deadly weapons, which would have ended up in criminal hands.

“Working with our law enforcement partners we will do all we can to protect the public by preventing illegal firearms reaching the streets of the UK.”

Mr Khan will appear before Birmingham magistrates on Monday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in