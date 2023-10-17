For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the UK's Palestinian Ambassador, Husam Zomlot, gives a press conference at the offices of the Palestinian Mission to the UK.

Mr Zomlot's speech comes as medical staff in Gaza warn that thousands could die as hospitals run dangerously low on basic supplies and fuel ahead of a predicted Israeli ground offensive in response to Hamas' attack in which at least 1,400 people were killed, more than 3,500 wounded and almost 200 taken hostage according to Rishi Sunak.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,670 Palestinians have been killed and 9,600 wounded since the fighting began.

The UK prime minister added that “at least six” Britons had been killed in Hamas’s attack while a further 10 remain missing.

Gaza hospitals are expected to run out of generator fuel in the coming days - according to the UN, Gaza’s sole power plant shut down because of a lack of fuel after Israel sealed off the long territory following the Hamas attack.