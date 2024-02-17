Ten arrested at pro-Palestine march near Israeli embassy in central London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ten people were arrested at a pro-Palestine march in central London on Saturday afternoon which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The arrests were for a string of alleged offence, with one detained on suspicion of support for a terrorist organisation.

A man holding a placard near Hyde Park was also arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred. Officers who made the arrest were then allegedly attacked, resulting in six people being arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign said that between 200,000 and 250,000 people were expected to attend the demonstration, which started at the south side of Marble Arch at 1.30pm.

Demonstrators held banners calling for a “ceasefire now” and chanted “free, free Palestine” in the streets of the capital. Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader, was among those present at the march.

Saturday’s demonstration was the second time since the 7 October terror attacks by Hamas, which is proscribed by the UK government, that a pro-Palestine protest has taken place near the Israeli embassy.

A static rally was held near the embassy on 9 October. Police said the start time allowed for a synagogue event to finish.

Speakers were due to address crowds near the Israeli embassy and they must stop by 5pm, while protesters must leave by 6pm, police said.

People take part in a pro-Palestine demonstration in central London (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

The Met said “there will be some who ask why” a decision to allow the protest so close to the embassy was allowed but that it is a “common misconception” that forces can allow or refuse permission for a protest to take place.

“A real risk of serious disorder” sufficient for the Met to request that the home secretary ban the protest has not been seen at recent demonstrations and was not expected on Saturday, the force added.

The march set off along Park Lane and was due to continue to Knightsbridge and Kensington Road, ending at the junction with Kensington Court where the speeches will take place.

Around 1,500 police officers from forces across the UK are set to be on public order duties during the demonstration.

Protesters were to be kept more than 100m away from the embassy grounds, behind barriers controlled by officers and face arrest if they do not do so.

About 1,500 police from forces across the UK were on duty during the demonstration (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

Conditions under Section 12 of the Public Order Act meaning that any person participating in the march must not deviate from the route.

Police also said no gazebos or other stalls were allowed to be erected in a specified area at Marble Arch.

Two other people were arrested for refusing to remove face coverings when required to do so by officers under Section 60AA of the Public Order Act.

The Met said it was keeping the use of further police powers under review.

At least 28,663 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its military operation in the strip in October in response to the October 7 attacks, where militants killed some 1,200 people and took another 250 hostage.

Israel is being urged not to send ground forces into Rafah on the Egyptian border, where many of the strip’s citizens are now living after areas closer to their homes became engulfed by fighting.