Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of three-week-old boy

A 26-year-old woman who was injured in the incident was treated in hospital.

Helen William
Tuesday 18 October 2022 14:34
The three-week-old baby was not breathing when officers were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill (PA)
The three-week-old baby was not breathing when officers were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill (PA)
(PA Wire)

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a newborn boy in Birmingham.

The three-week-old baby was not breathing when officers were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill at just after 3.40am on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

Paramedics took him to hospital but he was pronounced dead soon afterwards.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

A 26-year-old woman who was injured in the incident was treated in hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Inspector Neil Kirkpatrick, in charge of policing in the area, said: “This is a real tragedy and our thoughts go out to everyone involved.

“We’ll have extra officers in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance.”

Neighbours said they saw an ambulance outside the terraced property shortly after hearing what seemed to be a woman’s scream.

One resident living on the same side of Dovey Road as a house being examined by forensic officers said he knew nothing about the family living there.

He told reporters: “I’ve had no interaction with them at all. I didn’t even know they had a baby.

“They have not been there for too long. I can’t believe what has happened. It’s just terrible to hear about something like this.”

A woman who lives opposite the house added: “We did hear a scream but I thought it was someone in the street.

“Then there was an ambulance outside. I think the people there were there during lockdown but obviously no one was out then so I don’t know them.”

