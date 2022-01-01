Suspected drug-driver arrested after 14-year-old killed in New Year’s Eve crash

A 14-year-old girl died in a New Year’s Eve crash which led to the arrest of a suspected drug-driver.

West Midlands Police said the teenager was hit by a grey Mercedes in Rowley Regis at about 4.45pm.

Paramedics attended the scene in Station Road, near Rowley Regis railway station, but nothing could be done to save the girl and she was pronounced dead shortly before 5.30pm.

Flowers attached to traffic lights at a pedestrian crossing near Rowley Regis station in the West Midlands, after the death of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a car on New Year’s Eve (Matthew Cooper/PA) (PA Wire)

Police said the driver stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while under the influence of drugs.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, remains in police custody.

Sergeant Julie Lyman, of the region’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a truly awful way to start the new year and my heart goes out to the girl’s family and friends.

“We’ve started an investigation to understand what happened and the driver has been arrested as we believe he was driving while unfit through drugs.

“The investigation is clearly in the early stages and I would urge people not to speculate online about what happened.

“It’s really not helpful and can be very upsetting for the family.”

Witnesses, including those with dashcam footage of the Mercedes prior to the crash, are urged to contact police via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, or to email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk