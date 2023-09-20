Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New easyJet recruitment drive tackles cabin crew stereotyping

The campaign is part of the budget airline’s bid to hire 1,000 new cabin crew this year.

Alan Jones
Thursday 21 September 2023 00:01
Former policeman Aurelien Gimenez, ex-optician Joumana Maallawi, former chef George Dogaru, ex-opera singer Thiago Beretta, former radio presenter Ian Gilmour, and ex-dental nurse Nicole Blundy front a new easyJet cabin crew recruitment campaign (David Parry/PA)
Former policeman Aurelien Gimenez, ex-optician Joumana Maallawi, former chef George Dogaru, ex-opera singer Thiago Beretta, former radio presenter Ian Gilmour, and ex-dental nurse Nicole Blundy front a new easyJet cabin crew recruitment campaign (David Parry/PA)
(PA Wire)

A fresh campaign is being launched aimed at tackling outdated stereotyping of jobs in the airline industry.

The move by easyJet is part of a recruitment drive to hire 1,000 new cabin crew this year.

The budget airline is encouraging people to switch careers with an advertising campaign featuring a former dental nurse, an optician and a Paris police officer.

The initiative follows the company’s drive last year to encourage people over the age of 45 to consider a career as cabin crew.

Since then, the number of over-45s flying with easyJet as crew has increased by 28%.

Recommended

As part of the new recruitment campaign, easyJet polled 2,000 British adults about the job of cabin crew, which revealed there are still widely held misconceptions about the role.

The research found that 75% of those polled believe that cabin crew is typically a role for women.

As a result, two in five men said they would not consider doing the job.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in