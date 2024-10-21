Broadcaster John Stapleton announces Parkinson’s disease diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Broadcaster John Stapleton has revealed his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease.

The 78-year-old, who has presented on programmes including Newsnight, Panorama and GMTV’s News Hour, said in a video clip on BBC One’s Morning Live that he is “pragmatic” about the prospect of it getting worse.

“Speaking is how I’ve earned my living for the best part of 50 years,” he said.

“It’s very frustrating sometimes, particularly (when) people are constantly saying to you, ‘Sorry, what did you say?’ And you have to repeat yourself, time and time again.

“I am fairly pragmatic about the prospect of this getting worse. I try to remain positive, because what’s the point of not being?”

His son, Nick, said that, while the diagnosis has been “really upsetting”, it did not come as a surprise because his grandmother also had the degenerative condition.

Parkinson’s disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years, with symptoms including tremors and slow movement, according to the NHS website.

Speaking about his mother, Stapleton said: “I witnessed my mother’s decline from this lively, ebullient, outgoing lady to a lady who is fairly fragile.

“One of the practical problems she faced initially was her inability to do things like open a can of beans or peel a potato.

“Believe it or not, I’m having the same problem, to some extent, myself right now.”

In the clip, Nick talked to his father about the future and how he could best support him.

Stapleton said: “I want to remain as independent as I can for as long as I possibly can.

“In terms of the house, I’d be very reluctant to leave it, which shall not surprise you at all.”

He also told his son he would be okay with using a stairlift if necessary and that he would be reluctant to go into care, but is also “a realist”.

In a post to X, charity Parkinson’s UK said: “A huge thank you to @JohnStapletonTV for his announcement on @BBCMorningLive following his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

“We want to offer our support to John and his son, @staplenick, as they start John’s unique journey with the condition.”

A follow-up post said: “No one is alone with Parkinson’s, and we are here to support everyone.

“If you are concerned about yourself, or a loved one, we would encourage you to speak to your GP, or call our free confidential helpline for advice: 0808 800 0303.”

– The full film is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Morning Live airs weekdays at 9.30am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.