Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Northern Ireland legacy Bill open to negotiations, says Vara

The Northern Ireland Secretary said there are room for amendments while it goes through Parliament.

Rebecca Black
Thursday 18 August 2022 17:00
Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara has visited Londonderry (Brian Lawless/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara has visited Londonderry (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Wire)

The controversial Bill to tackle Northern Ireland’s troubled past is still open to negotiations, the Secretary of State has said.

Shailesh Vara was speaking during a visit to Londonderry on Thursday, the day after Northern Ireland Office minister Lord Caine held talks with victims’ groups.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill has already been through the House of Commons and heads to the House of Lords in the autumn.

It proposes a form of amnesty for perpetrators of Troubles crimes in exchange for co-operation with a new truth body, and also ends inquests and civil proceedings related to the conflict.

Rather than ducking and diving from families, the British Secretary of State should listen to their views and respect their wishes

Sinn Fein MLA Ciara Ferguson

Recommended

The Bill has been almost universally opposed by political parties and victims groups.

Mr Vara said he believes most people would like to have a way forward on dealing with the past.

“A legacy Bill is going through Parliament but it is still open to negotiations, it is open to consultation, we are still in listening mode, we are still talking, there is still room for making amendments,” he told the BBC.

“So I want to be absolutely clear, we are still listening and we are ready to make changes as and when necessary.”

However, Sinn Fein accused Mr Vara of failing to engage with victims and families in Derry on Thursday.

“The British Secretary of State slipped off like a thief in the night up a one-way street just to avoid speaking to victims and families in Derry today,” Sinn Fein MLA Ciara Ferguson said.

“Once again, a Tory minister has demonstrated a total disregard for the victims and families who are opposed to its Bill of shame.

“The British government is forcing through its legacy plans and ignoring opposition from victims and families, all political parties on this island, the Irish government and the Human Rights Commission who have branded it flawed.

Recommended

People see this plan as more cover-up by a Tory government that wants to let its own state forces off the hook for killing Irish citizens during the conflict and shut down a route to justice.

“Rather than ducking and diving from families, the British Secretary of State should listen to their views and respect their wishes.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in