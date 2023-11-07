In Pictures: Pomp and pageantry as Charles delivers his first King’s Speech

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King opened Parliament on Tuesday for the first time as monarch with a return to the full pomp and ceremony of the occasion.

Charles donned the Imperial State Crown, his lengthy crimson Robe of State and Admiral of the Fleet Royal Naval dress uniform, having travelled in a carriage procession from Buckingham Palace to the House of Lords in the Diamond State Coach.

Camilla, wearing the George IV State Diadem for the first time, chose to re-use her coronation gown for her first state opening as a Queen.

It is the first state opening of Parliament by Charles as King, although he delivered the last Queen’s Speech of Elizabeth II’s reign in place of his mother last year.

Due to the late Queen’s long reign, it is the first King’s Speech since George VI opened Parliament in 1950.

Some 1,400 members of the armed forces were playing a part in the proceedings in the first full military ceremony for a state opening since before Covid.

Some members of the public made their opposition to the monarchy clear in a demonstration outside the Palace of Westminster.