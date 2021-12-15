Warning over Covid in Parliament as eight MPs test positive in 24 hours

The Prospect union said new measures are needed to keep MPs and their staff safe.

Geraldine Scott
Wednesday 15 December 2021 12:02
Eight MPs say they have tested positive for Covid (Tim Ireland/PA)
Parliament will become a “hotbed of infection” unless significant steps are taken to stop the spread of coronavirus, a union has warned.

Eight MPs have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, preventing them from voting on the Government’s Plan B measures in the Commons on Tuesday.

Garry Graham, deputy general secretary of the Prospect union, called on Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg to take steps to make the estate more Covid-secure.

In just the last few hours several MPs have announced that they have tested positive for Covid, with some blaming the lack of ability to participate in parliamentary proceedings remotely as a factor

Garry Graham

Mr Graham called for MPs to take and record daily lateral flow tests, and for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to look at how Covid-safe the Commons chamber, MPs’ offices, committee rooms, and voting lobbies really are.

Fears have been raised that MPs crowding into the lobbies to vote on Plan B measures on Tuesday could have pushed case numbers in Parliament higher.

Extra time was allowed for the votes to try and allow MPs to keep their distance.

But Mr Graham said more must be done when the Commons returns after Christmas.

He said: “In just the last few hours, several MPs have announced that they have tested positive for Covid with some blaming the lack of ability to participate in parliamentary proceedings remotely as a factor.

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been urged to ensure the parliamentary estate is Covid-secure (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

“The intransigence of Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg in not insisting on face masks, and not allowing remote participation, may well be playing a part in Parliament becoming a hotbed of infection, just as it was at the start of the pandemic.

“Only by taking necessary steps to improve safety in the Palace of Westminster will we actually be able to keep democracy going without unnecessary risk to staff or our elected representatives.”

The MPs who have said they have tested positive are Labour’s Feryal Clark (Enfield), shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson (Houghton and Sunderland South), shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Leeds West), shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon (Oldham West and Royton), Tory MPs Matt Vickers (Stockton South), Darren Henry (Broxtowe), Simon Fell (Barrow and Furness), and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.

