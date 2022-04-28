Ex-Tory MP convicted of sexually assaulting boy sends in resignation letter

Imran Ahmad Khan will have been on full pay for three weeks after his conviction.

Sam Blewett
Thursday 28 April 2022 16:10
Imran Ahmad Khan was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan is expected to cease being an MP three weeks after being convicted of sexually assaulting a boy following a delay in his resignation.

The Treasury is understood to have received his resignation letter and it is expected that he will officially leave Parliament on Tuesday, meaning he will receive full pay for April.

Mr Khan said he sent the letter triggering the process on Monday, despite having announced his resignation on April 14 while coming under pressure to stand down.

He said he expects the process to finish on Saturday, but it was understood it would not happen until the next working day, with Monday being a bank holiday.

The Wakefield MP was found guilty of sexually assaulting the 15-year-old at Southwark Crown Court on April 11.

There were suggestions that a proper process needed to be followed before he could resign.

But parliamentary officials stressed that an MP can resign at any moment and pointed towards the case of Owen Paterson.

