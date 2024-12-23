Belfast City Airport reopens after landing emergency
Several flights were redirected after a plane made a hard landing.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Belfast City Airport’s runway is “operating at normal” after it was forced to close following an emergency incident.
A plane’s nose wheel collapsed as it landed in the airport amid adverse weather conditions on Sunday afternoon.
There were four crew on board and no passengers when the hard landing occurred.
The incident triggered emergency procedures at Belfast City Airport and forced the runway to close for the rest of the day.
Several flights were redirected.
Emerald Airlines, which was operating the flight, said the incident was a result of adverse weather conditions that has been disrupting travel across the UK.
On Monday morning, Belfast City Airport said normal operations were resuming.
In a statement, it said: “The runway at Belfast City Airport has now reopened and normal operations will resume today.
“Passengers impacted by yesterday’s runway closure or those due to travel today should check the status of their flight with the airline before making their way to the airport.”