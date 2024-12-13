New scheme to keep northern train passengers moving during disruption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Train passengers using publicly-owned services in the north of England will have more travel options during disruption under a new scheme.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER), Northern and TransPennine Express will allow customers affected by on-the-day cancellations to travel on each other’s services at no extra cost from Sunday, the public company that manages the operators announced.

DfT Operator (DFTO) said this is an “early benefit” of the Government’s rail reforms.

A publicly-owned railway will put passengers at the heart of journeys Lord Hendy, rail minister

Passengers whose trains are cancelled are currently only entitled to board a train run by an alternative operator if ticket acceptance has been agreed, which happens on a case by case basis.

Rail minister Lord Hendy said: “No-one wants their train to be cancelled. But during times of unavoidable disruption, it’s initiatives like these that can make a huge difference to a passenger’s journey – knowing you can hop on to another publicly-owned service and still get to your destination.

“This is just one of many ways a publicly-owned railway will put passengers at the heart of journeys, affording them flexibility, certainty, and confidence.”

DfT Operator said the nationalisation of all franchised train services in Britain will generate a “greater benefit to passengers” as “tickets are accepted more widely”.

The Government hopes legislation for the creation of Great British Railways (GBR), a new public sector body to hold responsibility for rail infrastructure and train operation, will be introduced in summer 2025, with the organisation becoming operational from the end of 2026 at the earliest.

DFTO is working with Network Rail and the Department for Transport as shadow GBR to improve the way the sector works together.