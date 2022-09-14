Jump to content
Heathrow flights delayed to ‘ensure silence’ during Queen’s coffin procession

The west London airport said it will be making ‘appropriate alterations to our operation’.

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 14 September 2022 09:23
Heathrow Airport flights will be delayed so they do not disturb the Queen’s coffin procession on Wednesday (Steve Parsons/PA)
Heathrow Airport flights will be delayed so they do not disturb the Queen’s coffin procession on Wednesday.

The west London airport said in a statement that “out of respect” for the mourning period it will be making “appropriate alterations to our operation”.

These include flights being disrupted between 1.50pm and 3.40pm on Wednesday to “ensure silence over central London as the ceremonial procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall”.

We apologise for the disruption these changes cause

Heathrow Airport

The airport added: “Passengers will be notified by their airlines directly of any changes to flights.

“We anticipate further changes to the Heathrow operation on Monday September 19, when Her Majesty’s funeral is due to take place, and will communicate those in more detail over coming days.

“We apologise for the disruption these changes cause, as we work to limit the impact on the upcoming events.”

