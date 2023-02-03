Passengers flee burning train

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dozens of passengers were forced to flee a burning Southeastern train at a station in Kent.

Footage of the incident posted on social media shows there were loud bangs coming from the train, as the fire produced large flames and plumes of black smoke.

Passengers rushed off the train once its doors were opened at West Malling station.

The incident happened shortly after 4pm on Thursday.

A Southeastern spokesman said on Friday: “A fire occurred underneath the 3.25pm London Victoria to Ashford International train yesterday evening.

No injuries were reported but our team offered support to people involved Southeastern spokesman

“On becoming aware of the fire the driver took immediate action, safely stopping the train at West Malling station so passengers could be immediately evacuated.

“Emergency services attended the scene and put the fire out.

“No injuries were reported but our team offered support to people involved, both customers and staff.

“The safety of our passengers and staff remains our top priority and a full investigation will be carried out.”

Network Rail engineers attended the site to inspect the railway line and ensure it was safe to use.