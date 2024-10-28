Amesbury footage ‘very graphic’, says Cabinet minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Video footage that appears to show MP Mike Amesbury punching a man to the ground is “very graphic”, Cabinet minister Pat McFadden has said.

Mr Amesbury lost the Labour whip on Sunday after a clip was published by MailOnline in which the Runcorn and Helsby MP is apparently seen continuing to hit the man lying on the ground as others nearby shout “stop it”.

When asked about the footage, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster told Sky News: “He’s been suspended by the Labour Party, that also means he’s not a Labour MP at the moment while the police investigation takes place.

“I’ve seen the video, there is a police investigation, I think it’s important that that runs its course.”

Questioned further about the clip, Mr McFadden added: “The video is very graphic, the police will look into that, I’m sure they’ll take it into account and they’ve got to reach their conclusion.”

The party said on Sunday that the MP had been suspended “pending an investigation” into the incident.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Mike Amesbury MP has been assisting Cheshire Police with their inquiries following an incident on Friday night.

“As these inquiries are now ongoing, the Labour Party has administratively suspended Mr Amesbury’s membership of the Labour Party pending an investigation.”

Cheshire Police confirmed a 55-year-old man had been voluntarily interviewed under caution in relation to the incident after officers were called to reports of an assault in Frodsham at 2.48am on Saturday.

“He has since been released pending further inquiries,” the force said.

CCTV published on Sunday captured two men standing facing each other before the man purported to be Mr Amesbury punched the other and continued hitting him on the ground.

It is not clear from the video what happened in the moments beforehand.

It comes after different footage posted on social media on Saturday appeared to show the MP shouting and pointing his finger at a man lying in the street.

“You won’t ever threaten me again, will you? You won’t ever threaten me again will you,” he appeared to say.

Mr Amesbury said on Saturday that he will “co-operate with any inquiries”, but was “determined to remain an open and accessible MP for our community” after the initial footage circulated online.

He said in a statement: “Last night, I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened on the street following an evening out with friends.

“This morning, I contacted Cheshire Police myself to report what happened during the incident.

“I will not be making further public comment but will, of course, co-operate with any inquiries if required by Cheshire Police.”

Shadow health secretary Victoria Atkins said the video footage was “shocking” and it was “disappointing” that it took some time for Labour to act and suspend Mr Amesbury after the first images emerged on Saturday.

“It took a little bit of time for the Labour Party to act. That is disappointing, because obviously the video speaks for itself, but we’ll have to let the police investigate this and for things to run through to their natural conclusion,” she told Sky News on Monday morning.

Mr Amesbury was one of Labour’s “attack MPs” in the House of Commons chamber, she said.

She added: “He’d be always up on his feet, supporting ministers and attacking the opposition. So I suspect they’ll feel his absence in the chamber as well.”

The investigation into the Labour MP comes as the Government is preparing to deliver its Budget.

Ms Atkins said: “This weekend, whilst I’ve been in my constituency speaking to my constituents, they have been very much focused on the worries they have about this Budget.

“And then you have this on top of those genuine concerns about how the Budget is going to hurt them, their families and their businesses … I don’t think the Labour Party is in very good shape this morning.”