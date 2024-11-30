Health board resolves ‘critical incident’ caused by over-capacity hospitals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A health board has resolved a “board level critical incident” in which a number of patients had to be diverted to other hospitals because of capacity issues.

NHS Grampian announced a critical incident on Thursday over a high volume of patients, stating Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) had faced extremely high pressure.

NHS Grampian is one of 14 regional health boards in Scotland.

It says both hospitals have been over capacity since September, with ARI averaging 111% occupancy and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin sitting at an average of 124% capacity.

It resulted in a small number of patients being diverted for treatment elsewhere, forcing the board to announce the incident.

However, on Friday, the board announced the situation had improved “slightly”, and on Saturday, it said the incident had now been resolved.

NHS Grampian chief executive Adam Coldwells said: “Thanks to the hard work of our colleagues and our partner agencies, we have reached a point where we have been able to stand down the board level critical incident.

“As part of that step, we are no longer diverting ambulances away from Grampian.

“I must thank the colleagues right across health and social care, who have been working tirelessly to keep things moving through this complex and challenging situation.

Although we are in a better position, pressure across our health care system remains at sustained and historically high levels Adam Coldwells, NHS Grampian chief executive

“We now enter a recovery phase, which will include a review. I will give an update to the NHS Grampian board at our meeting on December 12.”

Patients who required life-saving treatment continued to be admitted into both hospitals, as the board assured that it was only those who had non life-threatening issues who were diverted.

Mr Coldwells said: “We’d like to thank our colleagues at neighbouring boards and the Scottish Ambulance Service for their exceptional support and assistance.”

He added: “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to anyone who has been affected by changes, during this time.

“These sudden changes can be difficult. Although we are in a better position, pressure across our health care system remains at sustained and historically high levels.

“The situation at ARI, Dr Gray’s Hospital, and in community settings across Grampian, remains extremely pressured, due to the volume of acutely ill patients, delayed discharges, capacity in community healthcare settings and staffing pressures.”

He said there had also been an increase in delayed discharges across the North East.

“On Thursday we had 199 delayed discharges across our system – accounting for 13% of all beds in the region,” he said.

“Since January 1, 2024, we have seen a 26% rise in patients whose discharge has been delayed across the region.

“The general public can continue to help us by meeting friends or relatives due for discharge promptly – before midday if possible – so we can prepare the bed for another patient.

“Using NHS Inform to guide their self-care, or speaking to their GP practice, community pharmacy, or NHS 24 on 111 if they need further advice is also strongly encouraged.”