Scottish Green ministers accused of hypocrisy over use of chauffeur-driven cars

Scottish Green ministers have been accused of being “a wee bit hypocritical” by a Scottish Labour peer, who claimed they “go everywhere in in chauffeur-driven cars”.

The Scottish Government, which consists of an SNP-Green coalition, has two Green ministers: Lorna Slater, the Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, and Patrick Harvie, the Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants’ Rights.

Labour peer Lord Foulkes of Cumnock called out these two ministers for allegedly choosing car travel over “perfectly good” public transport.

He said: “Green politicians tend to be a wee bit hypocritical.

“We have two Green ministers in Scotland – Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie – who go everywhere in chauffeur-driven cars when there are perfectly good public transport, which I use regularly, available.

“Is it not about time that they lived up to their theories in their actions?”

Defra minister Lord Benyon responded: “When I arrived at Defra in 2010, there were five ministerial cars; that’s gone down to one and I travel mostly by the use of an oyster card.”

Green Party peer Baroness Bennett of Manor Castle appeared to respond to Lord Foulkes’ comment by asking: “Can the minister tell me the comparative fuel consumption and emissions from a helicopter flight compared to travelling by car?”

She may have been referring to reports that Rishi Sunak has taken private helicopter trips to his Richmond constituency in North Yorkshire since becoming Prime Minister, and that he took an RAF helicopter from London to Dover in June.

Lord Benyon responded to her question: “No, I’m terribly sorry, I’m afraid I can’t,” and laughter erupted across the upper chamber.

A spokesperson for Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater responded: “George Foulkes’ claim about Mr Harvie and Ms Slater is not correct.

“It is sometimes necessary for ministers to use ministerial transport in their day-to-day duties – including travelling to engagements right across the country. All ministers are expected to use alternatives when possible, and published figures bear out this practice.

“Travel is an essential part of official Government business and ministers continue to work on their portfolio responsibilities with online meetings and calls while travelling.

“We take our responsibility to travel sustainably very seriously and aim to use sustainable forms of transport whenever possible.”