Leader of teaching union NASUWT will not seek re-election

Applications will now be invited, with nominations closing in March.

Alan Jones
Monday 07 October 2024 16:50
NASUWT general secretary Patrick Roach (Simon Boothe/NASUWT)
NASUWT general secretary Patrick Roach (Simon Boothe/NASUWT) (PA Media)

The leader of a teachers’ trade union has announced he will not be seeking a further term as general secretary.

Dr Patrick Roach told members, staff and activists that the election of a new Government would give his successor the opportunity to “make their mark”.

New opportunities lay ahead for the union to secure a new deal for teachers, he said, adding: “Trade union legislation requires the NASUWT to elect the general secretary every five years.

“That time has now come, and I am today announcing my decision to not seek re-election.

“The last 15 years witnessed one of the most difficult and turbulent periods for the teaching profession, but, throughout, we have continued to deliver support, protection and a stronger voice for our members at work.

“Now, new opportunities lie ahead to secure a new deal for teachers and our mission of putting teachers first.”

Applications will now be invited, with nominations closing in March.

