Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance to receive honour

Sir Patrick Vallance and artist Edmund de Waal are to be presented with their awards at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Helen William
Tuesday 07 June 2022 02:45
Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s chief scientific adviser, is to receive an honour at Buckingham Palace for helping to lead the UK’s battle against coronavirus.

Sir Patrick, who was originally knighted in the 2019 New Year Honours list, has been elevated to become a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath.

He was among the key scientists who updated the public during televised briefings during the Covid-19 pandemic, and has been honoured for his services to government.

The Order of the Bath recognises the work of senior military officials and civil servants.

Artist Edmund de Waal, who is known for his work in ceramics, is also among those who are to be presented with their awards at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Mr de Waal, who has previously said he is pleased to have been part of the “regeneration” of ceramics in the UK, is to collect a CBE for services to the arts.

Mr de Waal has helped promote the art of making things by hand and says it feels like crafts, ceramics and pottery are widespread and dearly loved by people.

He is also the author of The Hare With Amber Eyes and The White Road.

Actor Arinze Kene is also set to be recognised at the central London ceremony, as he collects an MBE for services to drama and screenwriting.

Mr Kene has starred as musician Bob Marley in the West End musical Get Up, Stand Up, and gained widespread critical acclaim for his autobiographical one-man play Misty.

