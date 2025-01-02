King donates to charity’s humanitarian work in Syria
Charles has been UK Patron of the International Rescue Committee UK since 2021.
The King has made a donation to the International Rescue Committee UK’s (IRC UK) humanitarian work in Syria.
Charles is patron of the UK arm of the IRC and his undisclosed donation will help the work of the charitable company which is providing a range of services, including distributing 2,400 hygiene kits to families in emergency shelters and offering trauma care and mental health support.
In the run-up to the festive period Charles said he would be praying this Christmas for Syria, a comment made when he met a Catholic congregation supporting a charity helping Christians persecuted across the Middle East and the globe.
Khusbu Patel, IRC UK’s acting executive director, said: “As the UK patron of the IRC since 2021, His Majesty’s contribution underscores his deep commitment to addressing urgent global challenges, and helping people affected by humanitarian crises to survive, recover and rebuild their lives.
“We are immensely grateful to His Majesty the King for his donation supporting our work in Syria.”
Syria’s citizens have been given a glimmer of hope following the overthrow of the country’s dictator Bashar Assad but the IRC said the nation ranks fourth on its 2025 Emergency Watchlist and continues to face profound humanitarian needs despite recent political developments.
Ms Patel said about the King’s donation: “This assistance will enable us to provide essential services, including healthcare, child protection and emergency cash, to those people most in need.
“His dedication shines a vital spotlight on these pressing challenges, and we hope it inspires others to join in supporting these efforts.”