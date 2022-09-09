Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Musicians recall Queen’s love of Scottish dances

Fiddlers Paul Anderson and Shona Donaldson shared memories of her enjoying dances at Balmoral Castle.

Tom Wilkinson
Friday 09 September 2022 12:50
Queen Elizabeth II, takes to the floor with the Duke of Edinburgh during the Centenary Ball of the Scottish Pipers’ Society at the Assembly Room, Edinburgh (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II, takes to the floor with the Duke of Edinburgh during the Centenary Ball of the Scottish Pipers’ Society at the Assembly Room, Edinburgh (PA)
(PA Archive)

A couple who regularly played traditional Scottish country music for the Queen have shared memories of her enjoying dances at Balmoral Castle well into her 90s.

Fiddlers Paul Anderson and wife Shona Donaldson, who also sings, said the summer balls would see landowners rub shoulders with ordinary Deeside folk, and the monarch was at ease speaking the Doric scots.

Mr Anderson, from Tarland, Aberdeenshire, plays during services at the nearby Crathie Kirk where the Queen was a regular worshipper.

She absolutely loved it, she would encourage people to get up and dance, and that's her aged 93

Shona Donaldson

He said: “She loved traditional Scottish music, loved Scottish country dancing and had a very convincing local dialect – it put them at their ease by speaking to someone in their own dialect.”

Recommended

Ms Donaldson played with her husband at the summer Ghillies’ Balls and recalled: “She would be up dancing.

“They all seemed very relaxed.

“The balls are a mix of local landowners and local folk that work in the community.

“It’s quite surreal to do a Dashing White Sergeant, come up through someone’s arms and suddenly be faced with a set with the Queen in it, and off you go away dancing.”

Mr Donaldson said: “And she was beaming.”

The Royal Regiment of Scotland form a guard of honour at Crathie Kirk where Paul Anderson would play during services attended by the Queen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

Recommended

His wife replied: “She absolutely loved it, she would encourage people to get up and dance, and that’s her aged 93.”

Mr Donaldson added: “Most people in this part of the world will be deeply saddened, it’s the end of an era.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in