Celebrity baker Paul Hollywood to receive royal honour at Windsor Castle

Celebrity baker and TV presenter Paul Hollywood is to be made an MBE at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Hollywood, 57, has been a judge on The Great British Bake Off since it started in 2010, co-hosting firstly with Dame Mary Berry and then Dame Prue Leith.

The hit programme made him a household name and he moved with the show when it switched from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2016.

Hollywood will be made an MBE for services to baking and broadcasting.

When the news was announced last year, he wrote on his Instagram page: “I’m over the moon to be mentioned in the King’s New Years Honours list and awarded an MBE!

“I’m thrilled … wow Paul Hollywood MBE!!! Congratulations to everyone who were mentioned in the New Years Honours List.”

Marcus Trescothick and Felicity Dahl are also among the famous faces set to receive honours on Wednesday.

Former Somerset and England cricketer Trescothick will be made an OBE for services to mental health. Now an England cricket coach and pundit, he is also a mental health ambassador with the Professional Cricketers’ Association.

Dame Felicity, widow of the author Roald Dahl and producer of films based on two of his books – 1996’s Matilda and 2005’s Charlie And The Chocolate factory – will be made a dame commander for services to philanthropy, literature and young people.

She founded Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, which provides specialist nurses for seriously ill children, and the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre in Buckinghamshire.