Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Book celebrating female artists scoops Waterstones Book Of The Year title

The writer fought off competition from nine shortlisted titles who were vying for the accolade.

Ellie Iorizzo
Thursday 01 December 2022 00:01
Waterstones, Nottingham City Centre (Mike Egerton/PA)
Waterstones, Nottingham City Centre (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

The Story Of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel has been named the Waterstones Book Of The Year 2022.

The non-fiction book, described as a “feast for the eyes”, overturns the reader’s sense of art history and challenges the narrative.

Hessel is an art historian, presenter and curator dedicated to celebrating female artists and has founded The Great Women Artists and a podcast of the same name.

She fought off competition from nine shortlisted titles who were vying for the accolade, which is awarded annually to a book published in the previous 12 months and is voted for by a panel of Waterstones booksellers.

Recommended

Kate Skipper, Waterstones chief operating officer, said: “Our booksellers championed The Story of Art Without Men from the start. It is a must-have for any booklover’s shelf, as essential as it is enjoyable.

“Written with wit and ease, the resulting book, packed full of beautiful illustrations, can be devoured in one sitting or dipped into at a whim.

“This is a book which will be prized for years to come, a feast for the senses, as well as the mind.”

Meanwhile Bonnie Garmus, who wrote Lessons In Chemistry, was named Waterstones Author Of The Year.

The copywriter and creative director – who has worked widely in the fields of technology, medicine, and education – was an unknown author until April this year.

Her debut novel is described as an uplifting and heart-breaking love letter to science which also paints a vivid portrait of 1950s America and what it meant to be a woman at that time.

Bea Carvalho, Waterstones head of fiction, said: “We are delighted to name Bonnie Garmus Waterstones Author of the Year in recognition of the astronomical success of her wonderful debut novel Lessons in Chemistry.

“Bonnie has written that rare novel which readers of all tastes will adore: funny yet furious, uplifting yet heart-breaking, it is a deft slice of social history, and a triumphant testament to the craft of fiction writing which underlines how powerful and joyful the genre can be.

“It has been our greatest pleasure to recommend Lessons In Chemistry to Waterstones customers this year, and we cannot wait to see what this exciting, boundary pushing author does next.”

The Waterstones Children’s Book Of The Year was awarded to Skandar And The Unicorn Thief by AF Steadman.

The tale is described as a truly immersive world steeped in fantastical settings, elemental magic and a captivating mystery.

Florentyna Martin, Waterstones head of children’s, said: “Skandar And The Unicorn Thief has been enthusiastically embraced by our booksellers, who have championed AF Steadman’s lively and original debut from day one.

“Her fierce unicorn creations and impressive combinations of elemental magic, successfully play with readers’ expectations of the traditional fantasy adventure, shaking up the next wave of storytelling.”

Recommended

Last year, the prize was won by Sir Paul McCartney for his book The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present.

Sir Paul’s book traces his life from boyhood to the present day and his six-decade long career through the lyrics to 154 celebrated songs, providing a unique insight into the songwriter’s life.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in