Signed Sir Paul McCartney book part of record-breaking charity auction
Julien’s Auctions says it was the most successful event in the history of the organisation’s partnership with MusiCares.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A signed copy of Sir Paul McCartney’s 2021 book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present and an accompanying Abbey Road Studios experience has sold for more than £51,000 at an auction to benefit music charity Musicares.
The Musicares Charity Relief Auction event, held on Sunday by Julien’s Auctions, grossed more than 700,000 dollars (£567,000) in support of the charity’s work providing aid to the music community during times of disaster, such as the wildfires in Los Angeles.
Julien’s Auctions says it was the most successful event in the history of the organisation’s partnership with MusiCares.
Topping the charts was a hardcover edition of Sir Paul’s 2021 book of the year, which was hand signed and personalised to the winning bidder accompanied by an Abbey Road Studios experience hosted by Grammy award-winning producer Giles Martin.
The item sold for 63,500 dollars (£51,435), more than 15 times its original estimate.
Other leading items included a 2024 Fender American Vintage II 1951 Telecaster electric guitar, signed and donated by American rocker Bruce Springsteen, which sold for 52,000 dollars (£42,120), and a black top hat worn by Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks for a Saturday Night Live promotional photoshoot which sold for 58,500 dollars (£47,385) – almost 60 times its estimate.
A total of 56 items including instruments, memorabilia, wardrobe and artworks from some of the greatest music icons in the industry were auctioned off in the white glove sale held online and at The Recording Academy in Santa Monica, California.