Mecca Bingo hall honours Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday with name change

The Beatles’ frontman celebrates his landmark birthday in the same month as his headline appearance at Glastonbury.

Max McLean
Thursday 16 June 2022 13:08
Mecca bingo in Liverpool re-name the club Macca Bingo in honour of Sir Paul McCartney’s birthday and Glastonbury appearance which are both happening later this month. Picture date: Thursday June 16, 2022.
(PA Wire)

A bingo hall just a few miles from where Sir Paul McCartney grew up has honoured the Beatles frontman’s 80th birthday with a name change.

Mecca Bingo Knotty Ash in Liverpool has changed its signage from “Mecca” to “Macca” for one week ahead of the anniversary of McCartney’s birth on June 18.

Workers at Knotty Ash changed its logo to read ‘Macca’ in celebration. (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

The hall is around four miles from Forthlin Road where the singer-songwriter grew up, now a popular tourist spot.

Lucy Coy, general manager for Mecca Bingo Knotty Ash, said: “We can’t wait to see our customers’ faces when they see the Macca Bingo logo this weekend.

“Sir Paul is such a national treasure, so we’re delighted to celebrate his special birthday and landmark performance with a rebrand in his honour.

“Sir Paul, if you’d like to take over the microphone from one of our callers, we’d love to see you!”

The bingo hall is just four miles from where Sir Paul grew up. (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

McCartney is set to headline Glastonbury one week after he turns 80, joining such acts as Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lemar.

