Sir Paul McCartney helps couple get engaged during his Got Back tour

Sir Paul McCartney helped a couple get engaged on stage during a soundcheck ahead of a sold-out show in Chile.

Sir Paul, 82, spotted Chilean couple Yamil Alamo and Leonora Pereira dressed as 1970s versions of himself and his late wife Linda McCartney holding a sign that said: “Paul: Give us a handshake and we’ll get married.”

The Beatles star invited the couple up on stage in Santiago during Friday’s soundcheck where, in front of Sir Paul, Mr Alamo got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend of six years.

Mr Alamo said: “This was a very special moment for us because for many years we have tried to meet him and today is the day! I don’t have words to describe the experience.”

The couple, who are from the city of La Serena, have attended previous concerts of Sir Paul and said they plan to get married to Maybe I’m Amazed, a song from Sir Paul’s 1970 debut solo album McCartney.

Sir Paul is currently on the South American leg of his Got Back tour and, following his performance in Santiago, heads to Brazil.

The Got Back tour started in Uruguay at the beginning of October, with Sir Paul treating fans to the last unfinished Beatles song Now and Then for the first time.

His tour arrives in the UK in December, marking his first UK shows since headlining Glastonbury in 2022.