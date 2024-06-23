Sir Paul McCartney among stars spotted at Taylor Swift’s third Wembley gig

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Paul McCartney and Jon Bon Jovi are among the celebrities who have been spotted at Taylor Swift’s Wembley Stadium concert on Sunday night.

They join a growing list of A-listers who have attended Swift’s London gigs after the Prince of Wales celebrated his 42nd birthday at the venue on Friday and Top Gun actor Tom Cruise was captured on video at the stadium on Saturday.

The 34-year-old US pop star began the UK leg of her juggernaut Eras Tour with three dates in Edinburgh, followed by shows in Liverpool and Cardiff, before she brought her tour to the capital.

A video, widely circulated on social media, on Sunday showed Beatles star Sir Paul, 82, walking through an area of the stadium separated from fans, while a photo appeared to show rock star Bon Jovi, 62, in shades and a pink hat while watching Swift’s performance.

Love Actually star Hugh Grant attended the concert on Saturday and praised Swift for her “incredible” show and “amazing” team.

In a post to X on Sunday, he said: “Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.)

“Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old.”

Another Saturday night attendee was American actress Rachel Zegler, known for her roles in West Side Story and The Hunger Games prequel, who posted a photo of herself wearing a purple glittery dress at the gig which was captioned: “I love you so much taylor swift.”

In a follow-up post to X, she uploaded a photo of herself wearing dozens of friendship bracelets – which have become a staple at Swift’s shows – and said: “Thank you to everyone for my bracelets and for dancing w me and shouting w me and singing w me.”

Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy called the show “amazing” after watching it alongside former Newsnight host Emily Maitlis, who he will co-present the broadcaster’s election night coverage with on July 4.

The News Agents podcast co-host Maitlis, 53, wore a pink feather boa around her neck while Strictly Come Dancing star Guru-Murthy, 54, wore shades and a white shirt.

In a post to Instagram, he wrote: “Amazing. And she played my favourite (Mean) for her surprise song! And bizarrely I was sitting next to the woman I will be sitting next to on election night – Emily Maitlis!”

Elsewhere, Lioness Beth Mead posted a photo from inside the stadium to her Instagram story and wrote: “@taylorswift you did not disappoint! A different kind of night at Wembley with one very happy swiftie @viviannemiedema.”

Former Made In Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo attended Swift’s second show with some friends and Laing, 35, shared a photo of himself swapping friendship bracelets to his Instagram story with the caption: “Being a Swifty.”

He also posted a photo of himself and a friend wearing cowboy hats and jumpers emblazoned with the words “Kansas City Chiefs”, which is the American football team Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce plays for.

His post read: “When your Wives turn you into a Swifty.”

The daughter of Noel Gallagher, Anais, shared a photo to her Instagram story which showed her wearing a Taylor Swift The Eras Tour wristband and a friendship bracelet.

She wrote: “Just had the best night of my life.”

Earlier on Saturday evening, a fan posted a video online which appeared to show Mission Impossible star Cruise, 61, speaking to Swifties at the stadium, wearing a black blazer and white T-shirt.

Another video showed Little Women director Greta Gerwig, 40, walking through a part of the stadium separated from fans.

Other stars, including The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth and married Hollywood couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, were reported to have attended the concert.

Fourteen-time Grammy winner Swift’s first date in London on Friday was attended by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as well as William and his two eldest children, who took a selfie with the Anti-Hero singer.

A video from the evening, widely circulated online, appeared to show William “dad dancing” to catchy pop song Shake It Off.

Swift performed in front of other celebrity fans that night including Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and model Cara Delevingne.

The billion-dollar Eras Tour takes fans through Swift’s back catalogue, including hits from albums 1989, Red and Midnights.

The revamped set list, which she first unveiled at the Paris shows, also includes songs from her latest offering The Tortured Poets Department.

To celebrate her arrival in the capital, murals, a special Tube map, a Taylor trail and a series of events were created.

The tour will now move to Dublin but Swift will return to London to play another five nights at Wembley in August.