Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham takes seat in House of Lords
The cleric becomes a member of the Lords Spiritual who have 26 places reserved in the unelected house.
The Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham has taken his seat on the red benches in the House of Lords.
The Rt Rev Paul Williams was introduced to the upper chamber in a short ceremony in which he swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen.
The cleric becomes a member of the Lords Spiritual who have 26 places reserved in the unelected house for senior Church of England bishops, including the Archbishop of Canterbury.
He was supported by the Bishop of Birmingham, the Rt Rev David Urquhart, and the Bishop of Southwark, the Rt Rev Christopher Chessun.
Mr Williams grew up in Somerset and studied at Durham University.
He trained for ordained ministry at Wycliffe Hall, Oxford.
The bishop is married to Sarah and they have three sons.
They are also foster carers and are closely involved in the wider issues relating to the care of looked-after children.
