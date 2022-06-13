Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham takes seat in House of Lords

The cleric becomes a member of the Lords Spiritual who have 26 places reserved in the unelected house.

Nick Lester
Monday 13 June 2022 15:36
Members of clergy as preparations take place before a service at York Minster, York, where Ms Libby Lane was consecrated as the eighth Bishop of Stockport.
Members of clergy as preparations take place before a service at York Minster, York, where Ms Libby Lane was consecrated as the eighth Bishop of Stockport.
(PA Archive)

The Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham has taken his seat on the red benches in the House of Lords.

The Rt Rev Paul Williams was introduced to the upper chamber in a short ceremony in which he swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen.

The cleric becomes a member of the Lords Spiritual who have 26 places reserved in the unelected house for senior Church of England bishops, including the Archbishop of Canterbury.

He was supported by the Bishop of Birmingham, the Rt Rev David Urquhart, and the Bishop of Southwark, the Rt Rev Christopher Chessun.

The Prince of Wales delivers the Queen’s Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords (Alastair Grant/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Mr Williams grew up in Somerset and studied at Durham University.

He trained for ordained ministry at Wycliffe Hall, Oxford.

The bishop is married to Sarah and they have three sons.

They are also foster carers and are closely involved in the wider issues relating to the care of looked-after children.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in