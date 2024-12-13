Paula Abdul ‘grateful’ after settling sexual assault lawsuit with Nigel Lythgoe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

US music and television star Paula Abdul has said she is feeling “grateful” after agreeing to settle a lawsuit with American Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe that alleged he had sexually assaulted her while she was a judge on the programme.

Abdul, 62, who was a popstar in the 1980s and 1990s, filed a notice of settlement of the case in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday which is yet to be approved by a judge.

British TV producer Lythgoe, 75, vehemently denied the allegations made in the Californian lawsuit filed almost a year ago.

In a statement to US publication People on Friday, Abdul said: “I am grateful that this chapter has successfully come to a close and is now something I can now put behind me.

“This has been a long and hard-fought personal battle. I hope my experience can serve to inspire other women facing similar struggles, to overcome their own challenges with dignity and respect, so that they too can turn the page and begin a new chapter of their lives.”

Abdul claims she kept silent “due to fear of speaking out against one of the most well-known producers of television competition shows who could easily break her career as a television personality”, the documents said.

Her lawsuit accused Lythgoe of assault while the pair worked together on hit shows American Idol and the US version of So You Think You Can Dance.

He was an executive producer from the early 2000s of British talent show Pop Idol and its spin-off American Idol, before co-creating and featuring as a judge in the US version of So You Think You Can Dance, which launched in 2005.

After stepping down from the dance show with a “heavy heart” in January, Lythgoe said he was dedicating his time to clearing his name and restoring his reputation.

He was also a producer and judge on pioneering ITV talent show Popstars from 2001, earning the nickname “Nasty Nigel” because of his cutting remarks to the hopefuls.

Originally from the Wirral but now based in Los Angeles, Lythgoe started as a dancer before working as a choreographer and moving into TV.

He was awarded an OBE in 2015 for services to the performing arts, education and charity.

A representative for Lythgoe has been approached for comment.