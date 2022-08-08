In Pictures: Birmingham bids farewell to Commonwealth Games
Musical acts and a tribute to Peaky Blinders featured.
The 2022 Commonwealth Games has come to a close after 11 days of sporting action with a ceremony showcasing Birmingham’s musical vibrancy.
The extravaganza, held at the Alexander Stadium, saw performances from artists including UB40, Beverley Knight, Dexys Midnight Runners, Goldie, The Selecter and Jorja Smith.
A tribute to hit BBC drama Peaky Blinders, described as “one of Birmingham’s major global exports of the past decade” formed part of a production celebrating the heritage of the West Midlands.
