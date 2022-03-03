100 firefighters tackle blaze at Peaky Blinders filming location
Dalton Mills in Keighley has also been used for scenes in Downton Abbey.
More than 100 firefighters are tackling a fire at a historic mill used as a filming location for Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey.
Flames and black smoke could be seen billowing into the air above Dalton Mills in Keighley.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said 20 pumps were sent to the building just before noon.
Bradford Council said it has opened the city’s leisure centre to provide shelter for residents affected by the blaze, which has hit all of the Grade II listed building.
The fire service has told people living nearby to keep windows and doors closed, and to avoid travelling through the area because of the smoke.
The Victorian building was said to have once been the largest textile mill in Yorkshire, employing around 2,000 workers.
It has been used as a filming location in hit BBC series Peaky Blinders, as well as The Great Train Robbery, Downton Abbey and 2016 film The Limehouse Golem, starring Bill Nighy.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.